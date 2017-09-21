Bell of ship wrecked off Isle of Wight in 1917 will go on display for five days

THE BELL of a ship which sunk after a dramatic collision in 1917 is set to go on display.

Maritime enthusiasts will get the chance to see the ship’s bell from SS Mendi on Monday.

The Mendi Bell

The Shipwreck Centre and Maritime Museum at Arreton Barns on the Isle of Wight will play host to the relic for five days, after a short-term loan was sealed by the Maritime Archeology Trust.

Built in 1905, SS Mendi sunk off the Isle of Wight on February 21, 1917 after a collision with a much larger cargo ship.

The incident caused Mendi to sink in just 20 minutes – killing 616 men of the South African Native Labour Corps on board and 30 crew.

Shipwreck Centre founder Martin Woodward, who discovered the ship’s resting place in 1974, said: ‘I am really delighted that the ship’s bell from the Mendi will be coming to the Shipwreck Centre for temporary display.’

As part of the Forgotten Wrecks Project, visitors can see Mendi’s bell at the Shipwreck and Maritime Museum between 10am and 5pm from Monday, September 25 to Friday, September 29.