A TEENAGE sailor who hit his head falling out a dinghy when it capsized was rescued by lifeboat crews.

The 17-year-old had fallen out of his Laser sailing vessel on Saturday.

Crews from Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service were returning from an exercise at Cowes, Isle of Wight, when they were flagged down by a sailor at Stokes Bay, Gosport. The boy, who suffered shock and concussion, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.