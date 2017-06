TRAFFIC on the A27 is being delayed.

Drivers travelling westbound on the A27 – towards Portsmouth – are experiencing lengthy delays after a broken-down coach began shedding oil.

The incident – which occured at about 9.30 am near Havant, prior to the A3M junction – has lead to one lane being closed,

causing queues to develop from Emsworth and the junction at Warblington.

Emergency services have attended the scene, covering the oil spillage with sand.