BREAKING: Fire in Bransbury Park closes road to traffic

Have your say

Emergency services are fighting a building fire in Bransbury Park, Eastney.

An onlooker said police have closed Bransbury Road up to the intersection with Henderson Road while fire crews attempt to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We were called at 4.16pm to Bransbury Road, in Eastney, where a shed was on fire.

‘We have sent four appliances to the scene, two from Cosham and two from Southsea.

‘A hose reel is being used and Southsea sent the aerial ladder platform.’

He added it was on-going.