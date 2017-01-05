Car share encouraged during rail strikes

COMMUTERS likely to be affected by Southern Rail train strikes are being encouraged to car share.

Company Liftshare is the UK’s largest car-sharing community, with over 500,000 members currently offering or requesting a lift.

Rail strikes from unions ail workers’ unions ASLEF and the RMT will take place on January 10, 11 and 13 and are set cause disruption to rail routes across the south of England.

Ali Clabburn, founder and managing director of Liftshare, said: ‘Liftshare always sees a surge in usage during periods of disruption.

‘Lots of people try liftsharing for the first time during service interruptions, and it’s great to see how many of them enjoy it so much they keep doing it.

‘Businesses affected by the latest strike are also being encouraged to recommend liftsharing to employees.’

The site is free to use and Liftshare’s system calculates a journey price within legal limits for petrol contributions, so that car insurance remains unaffected.