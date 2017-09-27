Contactless payment on buses across area

CONTACTLESS payment is now available on First buses across Fareham, Gosport and Havant, in the latest stage of a bid to make bus travel easier and quicker.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for environment and transport, Councillor Rob Humby said: ‘Travelling by bus should be as quick and convenient as possible, and installing contactless payment places Hampshire at the forefront of this customer-friendly technology which increases passenger choice, makes travel simpler and improves congestion and air quality, by reducing delays while passengers look for change.’

Contactless payment is now available on 300 extra buses, in addition to the 574 already equipped in Winchester over the summer.

Cllr Humby added: ‘This latest move puts Hampshire as the only shire county in the UK to offer this modern payment method, which is in addition to cash, mobile tickets and Smartcards.

‘It aims to encourage even more people to get out of their cars on to a more sustainable mode of public transport.’

The initiative is a joint partnership between the county council and bus operators First, Go South Coast and Stagecoach.

The first buses ready for contactless took to the road at the beginning of June, and so far more than a quarter of a million passenger journeys in Hampshire have been made using contactless payment.

Contactless payment includes payment with a contactless credit and debit card, Apple Pay and Android pay.