Council closes part of main road suddenly due to fears it ‘could collapse’

A council has closed part of a main road over fears it could collapse.

Fareham Borough Council has closed one lane of Station Road in Park Gate, at the junction with the A3051 Botley Road.

Council leader Sean Woodward said the closure was needed after a developer working on adjacent land dug a deep excavation too close to the highway, damaging the stability of the road.

He said: ‘This has necessitated us implementing an emergency lane closure, principally for safety reasons, as there was a very real risk the road edge could collapse under vehicle loading.’

A sheet piling rig is due on site on Monday to support the excavation, and the emergency lane closure will stay in place until it is installed.

A diversion is in place via the A27 Bridge Road but drivers are being warned to expect congestion at peak times.

Cllr Woodward added: ‘We will be pursuing the developer/contractor for the costs involved in implementing the emergency closure and also for any identifiable damage to the road structure.’