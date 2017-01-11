Council investigating after parking officer leaves van on double yellow lines

A local council is carrying out an internal investigation after a parking officer was spotted parking their van on double yellow lines.

Stu McLaughlin posted a picture on Havant Borough Council’s Facebook page last week, showing the van parked against the curb on top of the yellow lines.

He added that the van was partially blocking the turn into a building entrance.

The Highway Code states that drivers must not wait or park on double yellow lines at any time.

But there are some exemptions which can allow vehicles, including council-owned ones, to park there temporarily.

Responding to the post on their Facebook page, the council said that the photograph had been passed on for an investigation to be carried out.

It later added that since the issue was reported, the driver had been identified and the matter had been dealt with internally.

In a statement to The News, the council’s head of neighbourhood support Natalie Meagher said the investigation was being carried out to find out if the vehicle was covered by an exemption.

She added: ‘No vehicle, including a council-owned vehicle, is permitted to park on double yellow lines unless covered by an exemption.

‘An internal investigation is being carried out regarding this incident and appropriate action will be taken.’