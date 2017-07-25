Debris on M27 causes delays

DRIVERS are being warned debris on the motorway is causing traffic problems.
The items – reported to be nuts and screws – have sparked delays.
They have been seen on the M27 westbound between Junction 8 Bursledon and Junction 9 Whiteley.
