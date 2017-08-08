Delays of up to 40 minutes on Portsmouth-London trains after points failure

Have your say

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on trains between Portsmouth and London this morning.

National Rail said the delays to services were caused by the improvement works at London Waterloo, and a points failure at the station on platforms 11 to 15.

A message on the company’s website said trains may be delayed, cancelled or revised.

Services are not expected to return to normal until about 3pm.

The improvement works will carry on until August 28, with passengers warned of timetable changes.