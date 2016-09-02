Disruption on Portsmouth-London rail line

Rail passengers on the Portsmouth-London line faced disruption today,

South West Trains said that ‘an operational incident’ earlier today between Guildford and Petersfield meant that services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutess or revised.

The company warned that disruption was expected until the end of the day and told passengers: ‘We are sorry for the disruption to your journey’.

South West Trains said in a statement: ‘An operational incident overnight means that one set of points (a set of tracks that work as a junction) could not be used, so trains could not use platforms 2 and 3 at Haslemere.

‘Engineers have worked on the points, so that trains can now run through Platform 2. Platform 3 will not be used for the rest of the day.

‘As a result of this, services that normally wait at Haslemere on platform 2 cannot do so, as this would prevent London Bound trains from running. Therefore, stopping trains will now wait instead at Guildford.

,If you want to travel on a fast service towards Portsmouth, please change at Guildford instead of Haslemere.

‘Stopping services will depart Guildford approximately 15 minutes behind scheduled, although they are expected to be on time from Haslemere.’