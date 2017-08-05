Drivers warned of M27 work

Have your say

DRIVERS have been warned of overnight lane closures on the M27 this week because of Highways England work.

Part of the road will be shut on the roundabout at junction 11 by Fareham for work on street lighting.

Closures will be overnight between 9pm and 6am on Tuesday, August 8.

The roundabout at the junction 8 turn-off at Bursledon will also be partly closed for two nights from Monday between 9pm and 6am while survey work is carried out.