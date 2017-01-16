Evening rush-hour travel update

Here is the evening travel news

Current at 5.30pm:-

M27 - M27 eastbound congestion at J4 for M3 Hampshire. Slow between Rownhams Services and J7/A334 Hedge End Interchange.

A3(M) - Very slow traffic on A3(M) eastbound at Langstone.

A27 - Both ways closed and delayed due to an accident between Emsworth Junction in Emsworth and Fishbourne Roundabout in Chichester .

There are long delays between A259 Havant Road Emsworth and A259 Fishbourne Road West Chichester.

Congestion to the A3(M) junction.

A27 eastbound between A32 Wallington Way Wallington and M27 J11 Fareham Wallington experiencing minor congestion.

A27 Western Way in Fareham heavy traffic at the A32 Gosport Road junction.

M275 - Heavy traffic on M275 northbound in Portsmouth near A3, Rudmore Roundabout.

M3 - Delays northbound between Southampton and Winchester after a crash on the A34.

Trains - No disruptions

Bus Services - Coastliner700 Long delays expected as A27 closed both way between Emsworth & Fishbourne due to a serious accident.

Portsmouth Ser 20 16:00 fm Crookhorn to Gunwharf 16:39 running approx 12 mins late.

The bus stop on Grand Parade towards Broad Street will be closed until February 7, affecting First Bus 16 and 19 services. Passengers are advised to use the White Hart Road stop.

Hovertravel - Running to timetable. A revised timetable is currently in operation until February 28. For further information, go to hovertravel.co.uk/service-status/