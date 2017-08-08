EVENING TRAVEL UPDATE: City roads all clear

ROADS appear to be running smoothly.
No accidents or unexpected delays have been reported so far this evening.
However as the day draws to a close, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the area – citing possible heavy and thundery showers.
THE LOW DOWN
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – Slow traffic to and from the Cams Hall roundabout
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
