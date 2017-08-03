EVENING TRAVEL UPDATE: City traffic running smoothly

Have your say

DRIVERS are facing no unexpected delays.

While usual commuter traffic slows down some city routes, road users are facing no unexpected queues this evening.

The Hovertravel service linking Southsea and Ryde has now been resumed, despite suspended activity earlier this afternoon due to adverse weather conditions.

YOUR MAIN ROADS

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – Slow traffic on Gosport Road, heading towards the Quay Street roundabout

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays