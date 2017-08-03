EVENING TRAVEL UPDATE: City traffic running smoothly

DRIVERS are facing no unexpected delays.
While usual commuter traffic slows down some city routes, road users are facing no unexpected queues this evening.
The Hovertravel service linking Southsea and Ryde has now been resumed, despite suspended activity earlier this afternoon due to adverse weather conditions.
YOUR MAIN ROADS
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – Slow traffic on Gosport Road, heading towards the Quay Street roundabout
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
