EVENING TRAVEL UPDATE: Roads running smoothly

TRAFFIC is steady as commuters take to the roads during the evening rush-hour.
No accidents or delays have been reported.
THE LOW-DOWN:
M27 – Some slow traffic heading eastbound, but no reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – Congestion building westbound between Havant and Cosham, but no reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.