Evening weather and travel: Busy roads and heavy rain

You can expect heavy rainfall in the city to continue tonight following today's showers.

Evening weather: Heavy rainfall to continue from 5pm until 9pm tonight. Temperatures to be maintained at around 18C.

M27 – Heavy congestion from Junction 12 heading westbound towards Junction 11 due to car build-up along the A27 from Havant across to Farlington.

A3(M) – Delays heading southbound towards the A27 heading westbound.

A27 – Heavy congestion between A3(M) and the M27 Junction 12.

M275 – No reported delays.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Heavy congestion heading southbound on A27 towards Gosport Road.

A2030 - Heavy traffic northbound up to the A27.

Trains – No delays reported.

Bus services – No delays reported

Hovertravel – Delays of up to ten minutes on most services.