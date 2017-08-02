Evening weather and travel: Busy roads and heavy rain

You can expect heavy rainfall in the city to continue tonight following today's showers.
Evening weather: Heavy rainfall to continue from 5pm until 9pm tonight. Temperatures to be maintained at around 18C.
M27 – Heavy congestion from Junction 12 heading westbound towards Junction 11 due to car build-up along the A27 from Havant across to Farlington.
A3(M) – Delays heading southbound towards the A27 heading westbound.
A27 – Heavy congestion between A3(M) and the M27 Junction 12.
M275 – No reported delays.
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Heavy congestion heading southbound on A27 towards Gosport Road.
A2030 - Heavy traffic northbound up to the A27.
Trains – No delays reported.
Bus services – No delays reported
Hovertravel – Delays of up to ten minutes on most services.
