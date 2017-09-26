False teeth and barrister’s wig among lost items on South West Railway trains

Have your say

FALSE teeth, a barrister’s wig and a giant inflatable shark are just some of the lost items found on trains over the past six weeks.

South Western Railway has collected an array of unusual items during its first few weeks of operation.

Some of the more peculiar items left behind from passengers includes an ironing board, a pirate flag (complete with pole), leather lounge chair and giant prize bananas, pandas and doughnuts from Thorpe Park.

While the staff have uncovered an eclectic mix of assorted items, the most common lost property are umbrellas, coats, wallets and purses, keys, railcards and glasses.

Michael Pugh, customer experience manager at London Waterloo station said: ‘Our staff from across the network work hard to ensure passengers are reunited with their belongings.

‘However, we would encourage everyone to check that they have their belongings before they leave our trains.

‘Keys, phones and wallets are always such a pain to lose but is the sentimental items that really cause problems for passengers.’

The rail operator for the Portsmouth region is reminding passengers to take extra care of their property before leaving the train.

Anything that is lost and found on South Western Railway stations (including items left on other train companies’ services) is sent to an office in London Waterloo.

If you have lost an item, call the office on 020 7401 7861.