Hampshire County Council cuts: How will transport services be affected?

HOW will transport, economy and environment services provided by Hampshire County Council be affected under the proposals?

n Between 30 to 55 full time jobs set to be axed.

n Salting services to be reviewed.

n Street lights dimmed in rural areas of the county or switched off altogether between hours of 1am to 4am.

n Reduction in the number of school crossing patrols across the county.

n Providing a single countywide approach to civil parking enforcement, impacting on staff in district councils, leading to potential increase in parking charges.

n Introduction of 50p fare for concessionary fares to raise £5.2m.

n Scrapping bus subsidies and funds for community transport to raise £4m.

n Cutting number of household waste recycling centre by up to half in order to raise £1.2m.