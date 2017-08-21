Havant MP calls on new rail franchise provider to deliver on promises

NOW is the time for faster and better trains to London, says an MP.

Alan Mak, who is Havant MP, has challenged new train operators for the region First Group and MTR to deliver on the promise for better rail transport after they take over the franchise this week.

The group promised refurbished trains, faster wi-fi on trains, 35 additional weekly services between Havant and London Waterloo as well as increased Sunday services.

Ahead of the operator winning the franchise, Mr Mak met with the group during the bidding stage to lobby them on behalf of commuters in Havant.

He later met with Andy Mellors, the managing director of the South Western franchise in Westminster following the announcement.

At the meeting, the MP stressed to Mr Mellors the importance of completing the promises that were made during the bidding process.

Mr Mak said: ‘Having campaigned for better trains over the past two years, including meeting First Group during the bidding process, I have now met the new managing director of the south west franchise, which serves Havant.

‘I hope First Group and MTR deliver an improved service for customers. Since 2015, I have campaigned for better, faster trains from Havant to Waterloo so I know how vital it is for the constituency’s economic growth that the planned changes go ahead.’