Here’s why these new orange areas could become a regular occurrence on our motorways

A NEW smart motorway emergency area is being trialled on the M3.

The redesigned stop-offs have been given a bright orange road surface to make them more visible to drivers.

This is just one of the ways we are helping drivers to understand smart motorways and their benefits. Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan

The first area went live on the M3 near Camberley on Friday.

More upgrades are planned on smart motorways across the country if the change proves to be successful.

Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: ‘We know that smart motorways are safe. But we also recognise that drivers need to have confidence when using them and be clear about where they can stop in an emergency.

‘That is why we are trialling these highly visible new style emergency areas.

‘The bright orange colouring will make them as easy as possible to spot and should also discourage drivers from using them in non-emergency situations.

‘I hope it helps drivers feel more confident about using a smart motorway.’

Smart motorways use variable speed limits to manage traffic, technology to keep drivers informed of what’s ahead and they convert the hard shoulder into an extra traffic lane.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: ‘We are making emergency refuge areas more visible to ensure motorists in trouble can easily identify where to stop safely.’