High winds to cause train delays

TRAIN passengers have been warned they will face delays in the Portsmouth area because of high winds.

South Western Railway has told users to check before they travel as a forecast of strong winds have forced it to reduce the speed of its trains.

A spokesperson from SWR said: ‘Our Met Desk has issued a weather alert for high winds across the coastal parts of our network on Tuesday September 12.

‘Winds of between 40-50 mph have been forecast across the region, increasing to 55-60-mph in the coastal areas, between Portsmouth and Weymouth.

‘We have planned a speed restriction in some areas on our network late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

‘Trains running between Eastleigh and Weymouth/Fareham and between Petersfield and Portsmouth Harbour will be limited to 50mph as from 10pm on Tuesday evening.’

‘Services may also be altered so trains can be used to inspect the line and rapid response staff will be deployed across the network ready to act if trees fall onto the railway line.’

The train company have encouraged commuters to check their journey before travelling and allowing extra time,

Visit nationalrail.co.uk to check train services.