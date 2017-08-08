How will you be affected by London Waterloo work?

Have your say

TRAIN times have been altered across the London Waterloo line for the rest of this month.

The timetable changes, which came into effect today, mean that there is a smaller number of services running through the day, as work at London Waterloo Station aims to allow for more carriages on trains.

However, this has led to numerous timetable changes from Portsmouth Harbour.

The 6.10am train will arrive in London Waterloo 17 minutes later than usual, at 8.11am rather than 7.54am.

The 7.13am service will also arrive in Waterloo later, at 9.08am instead of 8.55am.

Departure times will be affected, with the 7.45am, 8.15am and 8.45am trains leaving at 7.41am, 8.19am and 8.42am respectively.

After 9am, trains to London Waterloo will depart from Portsmouth Harbour at 19 minutes past and 19 minutes to the hour, reaching London Waterloo 15-20 minutes later than usual.

For the full list of timetable changes, go to southwesttrains.co.uk/wswupgrade.