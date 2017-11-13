Incident causes rush-hour delays on A27

Have your say

A COLLISION between two vehicles has been causing delays for commuters.

Eyewitnesses have reported a two-car incident on the outside lane of the A27 eastbound between Farlington and Bedhampton, with congestion stretching back to Portsbridge Roundabout in Hilsea.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘The incident took place on the way towards the A3M.

‘It was a two-vehicle collision, with both cars being Ford Focuses.

‘Fortunately, both of the drivers were unharmed in the incident.’

The vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder but delays still remain.