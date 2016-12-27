Injured motorcyclist in Emsworth crash ‘now stable’

A RIDER who was rushed to hospital after a crash with a car is now stable, police said.

The man was taken to Southampton General Hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after the crash with a grey Vauxhall Meriva on Boxing Day just after 5pm. The female driver was unhurt.

A Hampshire police spokesman said medics now say the rider is in a stable condition.

It happened on the A259 Havant Road near Emsworth.

Police want witnesses to call 101 quoting 463.