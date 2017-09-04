Isle of Wight tunnel proposals to be discussed at informal council meeting

A COMPANY behind proposals to create a tunnel between the Isle of Wight and the mainland will be presenting its case to the island’s local authority today.

Able Connections Ltd, as part of the Pro-Link group which wants the tunnel built, will be making the presentation at the informal meeting with the Isle of Wight Council.

The aim of the meeting is to establish whether or not there is official support for a feasibility study to be carried out.

As reported in The News, Able Connections wants to conduct a fixed link feasibility study.

The company has ambitious plans to link from the island to either Warsash, or direct to junction 9 of the M27.