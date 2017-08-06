Lee-on-the-Solent helicopter search is suspended after one man is found dead and two others missing at sea

Have your say

BRAVE coastguard rescue personnel have suspended their search for two men missing at sea.

A helicopter crew from Lee-on-the-Solent joined a widespread search early this morning after a man was found dead two miles off Shoreham Harbour.

Coastguard teams united in an attempt to track down two missing men, after the body was discovered by a fishing vessel at 5.50am.

Another man was subsequently recovered as investigations continued.

However, searches have now been suspended as the UK Coastguard tries to gain more information on the incident.

Andy Jenkins, a controller with the UK Coastguard said: ‘Following an extensive search of the area using multiple assets nothing further has been found at this time so the decision has been made to suspend the search pending further information.

‘A review of the incident details will be ongoing through the rest of the day.’

Search and rescue helicopters from Lydd and Lee-on-the-Solent joined coastguard rescue teams, RNLI lifeboats and local vessels from Shoreham, Littlehampton and Brighton in the search.