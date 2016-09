A CREW has been sent to rescue a person cut off by the tide at Hamble Spit.

The coastguard said Calshot Lifeboat had been sent to the area.

The person was in a group of three but two of them have made it to the shore.

A coastguard spokesman said: 'We got a report of three people cut off by the tide by Hamble Spit but two have made it ashore.

'We've sent out the Calshot Lifeboat to the other one.'

More to follow.