LISTED: Roadworks planned for this week

Highways England say the following roadworks are planned in the south this week.

M3 junctions 2 (M25) to 4a Farnborough, Hampshire: Smart motorway improvement

Work to reduce congestion and improve journey times continues this week with narrow lanes a 50mph speed limit in place on both carriageways between junctions 2 and 4a, with a free recovery service operating 24 hours a day.

The northbound carriageway between junction 4 and 2 including junction 4 and 3 entry slips, junction 3 exit slip and junction 2 northbound clockwise and anti-clockwise link roads will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 5.30am, on Monday 9 January for four nights and between 8pm and 7am on Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via: M3 junction 4 to A331 to A30 to M25 junction 13 to M3 junction 2 northbound.

The M3 junction 2 southbound link road to M25 junction 12 clockwise will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 5.30am, on Monday 9 January for four nights and between 8pm and 7am on Friday 13 January. A clearly signed diversion will be in place: M3 junction 2 southbound to M25 anti-clockwise to junction 11 to M25 clockwise.

The southbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 4a including the M25 clockwise slip road and anti-clockwise link road to the M3 southbound, junctions 3 and 4 entry slips and junctions 3, 4 and 4a exit slips will be closed overnight, on Monday 9 January for four nights and between 8pm and 7am on Friday 13 January. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via:

M3 southbound junction 2 to M25 junction 13 via A30 to A327 to M3 junction 4a

M25 clockwise junction 13 via A30 to A327 to M3 junction 4a

M25 anti clockwise junction 13 via A30 to A327 to M3 junction 4a

The southbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4 including junctions 3 entry slip and junctions 4 exit slip will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 7am on Saturday 14 January. A clearly signed diversion will be in place: M3 junction 3 to A322 to A30 to A331 to M3 junction 4.

For further details of this scheme visit: http://www.highways.gov.uk/roads/road-projects/m3-junctions-2-4a/

M3 junction 7 Basingstoke, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing the entry slip road at the junction starts this week. The southbound entry slip road will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Thursday 12 January for 10 nights (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 6.

M3 junction 8 Popham, Hampshire: bridge strengthening

Work to maintain journeys by undertaking bridge bearing and support replacement starts this week. The link form the M3 southbound to the A303 westbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday 9 January. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M3 south to junction 9, then north on the A34 to Bullington Cross.

24 hour narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will then be in place on the link from Tuesday 10 January until the summer.

M3 junction 9 Winchester, Hampshire: safety barrier

Work to improve safety by carrying out repairs to the barrier along the southbound slip road finishes this week. The southbound exit slip road at the junction will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Friday 13 January. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 11.

M3 junctions 12 Chandlers Ford to 14 Chilworth, Hampshire: drainage and street lighting

Work to maintain road user safety by carrying out drainage maintenance and repairing street lighting lamps finishes this week. Lane closures will be in place on the north and southbound carriageways and on the link to the M27 westbound overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Friday 13 January.

In addition, the link from the M3 southbound to the M27 westbound carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Tuesday 10 January for 2 nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the link to the M27 eastbound carriageway and via junction 5.

M4 junction 6 Slough, Berkshire: drainage

Work to maintain road user safety by maintaining the drainage asset at the junction continues this week. Lane closures will be in place on the east and westbound approaches to the junction overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Tuesday 17 January (Monday to Friday only).

M4 junction 7 Maidenhead, Berkshire: surveys

Work to improve journeys by carrying out surveys in preparation for converting the M4 into a Smart Motorway continues this week. The eastbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday 9 January. The westbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Tuesday 10 January. Clearly signed diversions will be in place via the adjacent junctions.

M4 junction 8/9 Maidenhead, Berkshire: surveys

Work to improve journeys by carrying out surveys in preparation for converting the M4 into a Smart Motorway continues this week. The westbound exit and entry slip roads at junction 8/9 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Thursday 11 January. Clearly signed diversions will be in place via the adjacent junctions.

M4 junction 10 Wokingham, Berkshire: bridge reconstruction

Work to refurbish the bridge which carries the link roads over the M4 continues this week. Narrow lanes and a 40mph speed limit are in place on the slip roads and a 50mph speed limit is in place on the M4 carriageway until November 2017.

M4 junction 10 Wokingham to 11 Reading, Berkshire: surveys

Work to improve journeys by carrying out surveys in preparation for converting the M4 into a Smart Motorway continues this week. Lane closures will be in place on the east and westbound carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Tuesday 10 January for 2 nights.

M4 junction 12 Theale, West Berkshire: surveys

Work to improve journeys by carrying out surveys in preparation for converting the M4 into a Smart Motorway continues this week. Lane closures will be in place on the eastbound approach to junction 12 overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Thursday 19 January (Monday to Friday only).

M4 junctions 12 Theale to 13 Chieveley, West Berkshire: sign repairs

Work to keep road users informed by upgrading selected electronic messaging signs along the M4 starts this week. Lane closures will be in place on both the east and westbound carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday 9 January for 5 nights.

M27 junctions 7 Hedge End to 8 Bursledon, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing a section of the M27 eastbound carriageway starts this week. The M27 eastbound carriageway will be closed from junction 7 to junction 8 overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Thursday 12 January for 10 nights (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via Charles Watts Way, Kanes Hill (A27) and A3024.

M27 junctions 11 Fareham to 9 Whiteley, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing a section of the M27 westbound carriageway starts this week. The M27 westbound carriageway will be closed from junction 11 to junction 9 overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Monday 9 January for 5 nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A27.

M271 junction 1 Southampton, Hampshire: junction improvements

Work by Hampshire County Council to improve the roundabout as part of the redevelopment adjacent to the junction continues this week. Varied north and southbound slip road closures will be in place overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Sunday 22 January. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

A3 Liphook, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing a section of the A3 southbound between Bramshott and Liphook starts this week. The A3 southbound will be closed from the A31 Hogs Back (Guildford) to Griggs Green will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Monday 9 January for 12 nights (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A31 and A325.

A3 Guildford, Surrey: structure repair

Work to maintain journeys by undertaking bridge maintenance takes place this week.

The northbound entry slip road at the A320 Stoke Interchange will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Wednesday 11 January for 2 nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the adjacent junction.

A27 Hilsea (Portsmouth), Hampshire: surveys

Work to improve journeys by carrying out structural surveys at the A2030 Eastern Road junction takes place this week. Lane closures will be in place on the A27 east and westbound carriageways and on the approaches to the junction overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday 9 January for 3 nights.

A34 Speen, West Berkshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing the northbound slip roads at the A4 Speen junction starts this week. The northbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Monday 9 January for 6 nights (Monday to Friday only). Clearly signed diversions will be in place via adjacent junctions.

In addition, temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A4 Gravel Hill Roundabout during the same period.

A34 Oxford, Oxfordshire: surveys

Work to improve journeys by carrying out surveys of the drainage system along the A34 starts this week. The northbound entry slip road at the A420 Botley Interchange will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Thursday 12 January.

The southbound exit slip road at the A420 Botley Interchange will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Friday 13 January.

During both closures a clearly signed diversion will be in place via the Hinksey Hill Interchange.

A303 Andover, Hampshire: surveys

Work to improve journeys by carrying out surveys of the drainage system along the A303 takes place this week. Lane 2 of the east and westbound carriageways will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday 9 January.