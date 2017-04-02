LISTED: Roadworks planned in the south this week

Highways England says the following roadworks are planned in the south this week.

M3 junctions 2 (M25) to 4a Farnborough, Hampshire: smart motorway improvement

Work to reduce congestion and improve journey times continues this week between junctions 2 and 4a with narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit in place on both carriageways, with a free recovery service operating 24 hours a day.

The southbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 4a will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 5.30am, from Monday 3 April for four nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via M25 junction 13, A30 and A327 to M3 junction 4a.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 4a and 2 will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 5.30am, from Monday 3 April for five nights. Work on Saturday will finish at 7am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A327, A30, M25 junction 13 to M3 junction 2 northbound.

The southbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4a will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 7am, on Friday 7 April. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via A322, A30 and A327 to M3 junction 4a.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 4a and 4 will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 7am on Saturday 8 April. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via A327, A30 and A331 to M3 junction 4.

The scheme is due to be completed in June 2017. For further information visit: http://roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/m3-junctions-2-4a-smart-motorway/

M3 junction 6 (Black Dam Junction) Basingstoke, Hampshire: road markings and improvements

Work to improve journeys by laying additional road markings at the Black Dam junction and improving footpaths along the A30 London Road continues this week. The A30 London Road approach to the junction and the link in the centre of the junction for traffic from the A30 heading to Ringway East will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Friday 7 April. A local diversion and access will be maintained for local residents only through Old Basing; all other vehicles and HGVs will be diverted from junction 5 (hook) and along the M3.

In addition, work to maintain road user safety by carrying out drainage maintenance around junction 6 starts this week. Lane closures will be in place on the M3 north and southbound carriageways and on all slip roads overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Wednesday 5 April.

M3 junction 8 Popham, Hampshire: bridge strengthening

Work to maintain journeys by replacing bridge bearings and supports continues this week. Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction are in place on the link from the M3 southbound to the A303 westbound 24/7 until May.

M3 junctions 8 Popham to 9 Winchester, Hampshire: safety barrier repairs

Work to improve safety by carrying out repairs to the barrier along the M3 continues this week. Lane closures will be in place on the southbound carriageway near Winchester Service Area overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Thursday 13 April (Monday to Friday only).

M3 junction 12 Chandlers Ford, Hampshire: street lighting

Work to maintain safety by carrying out street lighting maintenance at the junction continues this week. The southbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Tuesday 4 April. The northbound exit and entry slip roads will then be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Wednesday 5 April for two weeks (Monday to Friday only). Clearly signed diversions will be in place via the adjacent junctions.

M4 junctions 5 Slough to 6 Windsor, Berkshire: street lighting

Work to maintain safety by carrying out street lighting maintenance along the M4 continues this week. Lane closures will be in place on the east and westbound carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Friday 28 April (Monday to Friday only).

M4 junction 8/9 Maidenhead, Berkshire: street lighting

Work to maintain road user safety by carrying out maintenance to the street lighting along the M4 takes place this week. Lane closure will be in place on the east and westbound approaches to the junction and on the roundabout overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday 3 April.

M4 junction 10 Wokingham, Berkshire: bridge reconstruction

Work to improve journeys by refurbishing the bridge that carries the link roads over the M4 continues this week. Narrow lanes and a 40mph speed limit are in place on the slip roads and a 50mph speed limit is in place on the M4 carriageway until November 2017.

M4 junctions 12 Theale to 11 Reading, Berkshire: bridge joint and safety barrier

Work to improve safety by replacing the joint of a bridge near Reading Services and carrying out repairs to the barrier along the M4 near Shinfield finishes this week. The eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, on Friday 7 April. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A4.

M4 junctions 12 Theale to 13 Chieveley, West Berkshire: bridge refurbishment

Work to improve journeys by refurbishing the bridges that carry the M4 over Dark Lane and Ashampstead Road continues this week. Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place on the east and westbound carriageways until August.

M4 junctions 13 Chieveley to 14 Hungerford, West Berkshire: drainage and bridge maintenance

Work to improve journeys by maintaining the drainage along the M4 near Welford finishes this week. Lane closures will be in place on the east and westbound carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Friday 7 April.

Work to replace the joints and waterproofing material to the bridge which carries the B4000 Ermin Street/Baydon Road over the M4 continues this week. Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the B4000 during day-time hours until Friday 28 April (Monday to Friday only).

In addition, the B4000 between The Long Yard/B4000 junction and the Five Bells Pub at Wickham will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Monday 20 March for six weeks (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A338, Hungerford, A4 and B4000.

M27 junctions 8 Bursledon to 9 Whiteley, Hampshire: resurfacing and drainage

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing and maintain the drainage asset along the M27 finishes this week. The eastbound carriageway will be closed from junctions 8 to 9 overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Friday 7 April. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A27 for standard vehicles (e.g. motorcycles, cars), with HGVs being diverted via Botley, Curbridge and Swanwick due to a low bridge along the A27.

M27 junctions 11 Fareham to 12 Portsmouth: street lighting

Work to maintain safety by carrying out maintenance to the street lighting along the M27 takes place this week. Lane closures will be in place on the eastbound carriageway overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Friday 7 April.

M275 / M27 junction 12 Portsmouth, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing a section of the M275 northbound carriageway continues this week. The M275 northbound carriageway will be closed from the Rudmore Roundabout to the M27 overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Monday 3 April for five nights.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place from the Rudmore Roundabout, north on the A3 Northern Parade to the Portsbridge Roundabout. Traffic for the A27 eastbound can then join the carriageway via the eastbound entry slip road; traffic for the M27 westbound will then be diverted along the A27 Western Road to join the M27 at junction 12.

M271 Southampton, Hampshire: road markings

Work to maintain safety by renewing the road markings along the M271 continues place this week. The M271 southbound carriageway from the A3057 Romsey Road to the M27, and from the M27 junction 3 to the Lordshill Roundabout will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Monday 3 April for two nights.

In addition, the M271 northbound carriageway from junction 1 (Lordshill Roundabout) to the M27, and from the M27 to the A3057 Romsey Road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Wednesday 5 April for three nights.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A3057 Romsey Road and Brownhill Way.

A3(M) junctions 5 to 4 Bedhampton, Hampshire: signage

Work to improve journeys by maintaining the road signs along the A3(M) continues this week. The northbound entry slip road at junction 5, lane 1 of the northbound carriageway and the northbound exit slip road at junction 4 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Friday 7 April (Monday to Friday only). Clearly signed diversions will be in place via adjacent junctions.

A308(M) Maidenhead, Berkshire: street lighting

Work to maintain safety by carrying out maintenance to the street lighting along the A308(M) takes place this week. A lane closure will be in place on the southbound carriageway overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday 3 April.

A404(M) Maidenhead, Berkshire: street lighting

Work to maintain safety by carrying out maintenance to the street lighting along the A404(M) takes place this week. Lane closures will be in place on the north and southbound carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Wednesday 5 April.

A3 Burpham, Surrey: street lighting

Work to maintain safety by carrying out maintenance to the street lighting at the Burpham junction starts this week. The southbound exit slip road at the Burpham junction will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Wednesday 19 April (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the Stoke Interchange.

A27 Warblington, Hampshire: street lighting

Work to maintain road user safety by carrying out maintenance to the street lighting at the A259 Warblington junction takes place this week. Lane closures will be in place on the westbound carriageway and on the exit and entry slip roads overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday 3 April for four nights.

A31 St Leonards, Dorset: drainage

Work to maintain safety by carrying out drainage maintenance takes place this week. A lane closure will be in place on the east and westbound carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Tuesday 4 April for three nights.

A31 Ferndown, Dorset: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing the A31 near Ferndown finishes this week. The A31 westbound carriageway from the Palmersford Roundabout (A347 Ringwood Road) to the Ameysford Roundabout will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Tuesday 4 April. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via Wimborne Road East.

A31 Wimborne Minster, Dorset: street lighting

Work to maintain safety by carrying out maintenance to the street lighting along the A31 takes place this week. Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the B3073 Lake Gates roundabout overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday 3 April.

A34 Bullington to Winchester, Hampshire: drainage

Work to maintain safety by carrying out drainage maintenance finishes this week. Lane closures will be in place on the southbound carriageway overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Friday 8 April.

A34 Tufton Warren (Whitchurch), Hampshire: gap closure

Work to improve safety by closing the crossing gap in the central reserve of the A34 at Tufton Warren/Firgo Farm starts this week. Narrow lanes will be in place 24/7 on the north and southbound carriageways until Thursday 13 April. In addition, lane 2 of the north and southbound carriageways will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Thursday 13 April (Monday to Friday only).

A34 Didcot to Oxford, Oxfordshire: resurfacing and road markings

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing sections of the A34 northbound carriageway and renewing various sections of road markings takes place this week. The A34 northbound carriageway will be closed from the A4130 Milton Interchange to the A420 Botley Interchange overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Thursday 6 April for four nights (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A4130, A417, A338 and A420.

A34 Peartree to Kidlington, Oxfordshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing a section of the A34 northbound carriageway between Peartree and Kidlington, finishes this week. The A34 northbound carriageway will then be closed from the A44 Peartree Interchange to the Kidlington junction overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Wednesday 5 April. Clearly signed diversions will be in place via the A44, A40 M40 for motorway permitted vehicles and via the A44, A4095 and A41 for non-motorway vehicles.

A303 Popham, Hampshire: drainage

Work to maintain safety by carrying out drainage maintenance takes place this week. Lane closures will be in place on the east and westbound carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday 3 April for four nights.

A303 Thruxton, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve road user’s journeys by resurfacing a section of the A303 eastbound carriageway finishes this week. The A303 eastbound carriageway will be closed from the A338 Parkhouse Cross junction (Shipton Bellinger) to the A343 Hundred Acre junction overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Tuesday 4 April. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A338, Ludgershall and Weyhill.