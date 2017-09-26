LISTED: The bizarre items left on the south's trains

The new operator of trains between Portsmouth and London today revealed the staggering variety of items left behind by passengers

In its first six weeks of operations, South Western Railway says it has already accumulated more than 10,000 pieces of lost property.

Michael Pugh, Lost Property Manager for South Western Railway, taking a break from filing items

The most common include umbrellas, coats and mobile phones - but the company's storehouse also includes some more bizarre finds.

What are the most unusual items that have been left recently?

Barrister’s wig

Ironing board

Pirate flag, complete with pole

Leather lounge chair

A pair of false teeth

Giant inflatable shark

Giant prize bananas, pandas and doughnuts from Thorpe Park

Michael Pugh, Customer Experience Manager at Waterloo station (including Lost Property), said: 'Our staff from across the network work hard to ensure passengers are reunited with their belongings.

'However, we would encourage everyone to check they have their belongings before they leave our trains. Keys, phones and wallets are always such a pain to lose but it’s the sentimental items that really cause problems for passengers.'

Anything lost and found on South Western Railway stations (including items left on other train companies’ services) is sent to an office in London Waterloo and kept for three months.

Most of the items remaining unclaimed after three months are donated to charity or recycled.

SWR urges customers to use its online enquiry form to register a lost item or call the Lost Property Office on 020 7401 7861 (open Monday to Friday 07:30-19:00).