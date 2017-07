There are long queues on the A27 this afternoon after a car rolled over on the carriageway.

Traffic is building eastbound near the Havant Bypass, while one lane is closed between the A259 and A286 near Chichester.

The AA said the incident was thought to be near to the Travelodge hotel and Shell garage.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance, are at the scene.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one crew from Chichester Fire Station had been called out.

More to follow.