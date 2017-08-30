Lorry breakdown causes delays on Eastern Road

DRIVERS should expect delays on Eastern Road this morning.
A lorry has broken down on the northbound stretch just before the turning for Anchorage Road.
It is leading to delays of up to 20 minutes for traffic looking to get on to the A27.
