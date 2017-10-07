Lorry on road to nowhere!

A LORRY driver found himself stuck in Camber Docks after the barrier to get to the end of the road was not dropped to grant him access.

According to Eric McLeod, who was watching the scenario unfold, the lorry was trying to get into Camber Docks to load fish up from fishermen in the harbour.

Eric said: ‘A lorry like that cannot reverse up the whole road with all the parked cars around, it is impossible.

‘I think the bollard should always be lowered for lorries.’