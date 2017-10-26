M27 CRASH: Nine people injured in six-car pile-up near Fareham

NINE people have been injured in a six-car pile-up which closed a stretch of the M27 this evening.

Fire crews from Fareham and Cosham attended the multi-car smash, which happened on the eastbound route between junctions 10 and 11 near Fareham at 8.30pm.

When crews arrived, they were met with a scene of destruction, with debris scattered across all four lanes of the motorway, with mangled cars bunched up close to the central reservation.

One of the damaged vehicles had a small fire that was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Fareham crew manager Martin Earl was one of those who attended the incident, alongside paramedics, police and fellow fire crews from Cosham.

He said: ‘When we turned up I thought it was going to be a lot worse than it was.

‘Some of the cars were quite heavily damaged. All four lanes were blocked. One car had a small fire that wasn’t too bad and was quickly extinguished.

‘There were a lot of people that went out of their cars and were over on the hard shoulder.

‘Some people were injured – not with life-threatening injuries. It was a mix of whiplash. I think that someone had a fractured leg.’

Firefighters helped to free two people and a dog from one of the cars.

Crew manager Earl added that he believed nine people were taken to hospital for further treatment and checks after receiving first aid at the scene of the incident.

The road was re-opened at about 10.30pm.

Crew Manager Earl added his team remained at the scene for about an hour.

‘We brought the dog from one of the cars back to the station with us,’ he said. ‘Its owners weren’t from this area. We’re waiting for it to be picked up.’