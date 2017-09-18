M27 junction to be closed off for overnight works

Have your say

OVERNIGHT works on a motorway junction will lead to a 13-night closure.

Highways England are set to resurface the westbound slip road at Junction 12 on the M27 from Wednesday night.

It will be closed to traffic between 9pm and 6am during the week for 13 days.

Drivers are advised to take alternative routes while the work is carried out.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M275 and Tipner interchange and return.