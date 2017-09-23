M3 in Hampshire still closed due to ‘police incident’

Have your say

THE M3 is closed in both directions between Junction 9 and Junction 11 near Winchester - causing delays of hours.

Hampshire police, fire services and Highways England Traffic Officers are on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

The most recent estimate is a delay of three hours soutbound and two hours northbound.

So far the emergency services have not confirmed what has caused the problem.