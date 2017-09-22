M3 incident – everything we know so far

Have your say

A SERIOUS incident on the M3 has caused chaos for commuters this evening.

Delays of up to two hours held up drivers after a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Traffic information service ROMANSE said there were delays of an hour in both directions approaching Junction 13 by Eastleigh.

Delays are now down to about 25 minutes, with the M27 also easing off.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said they were called at 3.24pm to reports of a collision between a Skoda Fabia and a motorcyclist.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the scene.

The southbound route has now reopened and one lane has reopened northbound.

A South Central Ambulance spokesman said the rider suffered a serious leg injury and was taken by road to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton.