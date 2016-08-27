Major sea search to find missing woman off Hill Head

LIFEBOAT crews rushed to find a woman thought to be missing in the Solent.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) launched the Gosport Lifeboat at 1am on Saturday off Hill Head.

A spokesman from the voluntary organisation said: ‘Gafirs’ independent lifeboat crew joined the search alongside the police helicopter and the Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team.

‘Gosport’s independent lifeboat crew searched the waters off Hill Head using handheld infrared cameras and the lifeboat’s on-board FLIR camera.’

Rescues searched for around 45 minutes before getting word the police had located the woman safe and well.

Gafirs bridge watchkeeper Allan Heazlton said: ‘After searching the water for around 45 minutes the woman was found safe and well by the police in Stubbington.’

The entire operation – Gafirs 80th of the year – lasted around two hours.

The organisation is funded entirely by donations from members of the public throughout the year.