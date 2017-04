THE emergency services were called to a crash on the M27 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two vehicles collided on the westbound carriageway close to junction 12 at Portsmouth.

Crews from Cosham fire station and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene at about 4.50am.

A man was helped from his car and taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

One lane was closed while fuel was cleaned off the road.