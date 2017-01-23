Monday’s 5.30pm travel update

Here’s this evening’s travel latest.

Across the area, freezing fog is set to persist and is likely to cause problems on the roads tonight and into tomorrow morning.

M27 - slow eastbound near Portchester, with short delays. Also slow eastbound near Rownhams and the junction for the M271 at Southampton

A3(M) - slow southbound between junction 4 for Purbrook and the A27 at Farlington

A27 - slow eastbound between the Windhover roundabout and Swanwick Lane on teh stretch between Bursledon and Lower Swanwick

Portsdown Hill Road - a broken-down vehicle has led to delays near the driving test centre

Trains - delays at Wimbledon, but should not lead to any knock-on effects to Portsmouth. The 4.26pm Basingstoke to Portsmouth Harbour (due in at 5.40pm) was cancelled, but no further cnacellations scheduled.

Bus Services - no known delays

Hovertravel - delays on services due to dense fog, but no cancellations