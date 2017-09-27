Search

Morning travel and weather: Cloudy start and M27 delays

Here's your morning travel and weather news.
Here's your morning travel and weather news.
Drivers should be expecting delays on the M27 this morning

Delays for M27 drivers after vehicle blocks lane on roundabout

0
Have your say

Here's all you need to know this morning before you start your day.

Weather: Cloudy start this morning which will open up to patches of sun before heavy chance of rain later on this evening. Temperature highs of 18C and lows of 15C.

M27 – No big patches of congestion though broken down vehicle on A27 Segensworth roundabout has led to traffic building up from cars turning onto Junction 9 (Whiteley).

A3(M) – No reported delays.

A27 – One lane blocked on Segensworth roundabout due to broken down vehicle. Traffic slow into Fareham from Titchfield and Stubbington.

M275 – Traffic moving smoothly.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays on the route but heavy traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road towards Fareham and from Newgate Lane.

A2030 - No reported delays but heavy congestion heading northbound from Burrfields Road.

Trains – No delays reported.

Bus services – No delays reported.

Hovertravel – Services operating to timetable.