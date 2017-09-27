Morning travel and weather: Cloudy start and M27 delays

Have your say

Here's all you need to know this morning before you start your day.

Weather: Cloudy start this morning which will open up to patches of sun before heavy chance of rain later on this evening. Temperature highs of 18C and lows of 15C.

M27 – No big patches of congestion though broken down vehicle on A27 Segensworth roundabout has led to traffic building up from cars turning onto Junction 9 (Whiteley).

A3(M) – No reported delays.

A27 – One lane blocked on Segensworth roundabout due to broken down vehicle. Traffic slow into Fareham from Titchfield and Stubbington.

M275 – Traffic moving smoothly.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays on the route but heavy traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road towards Fareham and from Newgate Lane.

A2030 - No reported delays but heavy congestion heading northbound from Burrfields Road.

Trains – No delays reported.

Bus services – No delays reported.

Hovertravel – Services operating to timetable.