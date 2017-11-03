Morning travel and weather: Dense fog and minor traffic delays

Here's your weather and travel news this morning.
There will be a dense fog around the area this morning which was slowly clear by lunchtime. It will lead to bright spells in places. Highs will reach 14C and lows of 9C on a warm November day.
M27 - Slow traffic heading eastbound from Junction 5 to Junction 8. Usual build up between Junctions 11 and 12 eastbound.
A27 - No reported delays this morning.
M275 - No reported delays this morning.
A32 - Usual build-up of traffic at the top of Gosport Road, Fareham heading northbound.
Bus services - All running without delays this morning.
Hovertravel - Services operating to timetable.
Train services - No delays to services.