Morning travel and weather: Heavy congestion on the roads

Here's your morning weather and travel update.

Weather: A cloudy start with some patchy rain in places. This will gradually die away and it will slowly turn brighter later into the day. Highs of 10C and lows of 4C

M27: Heavy traffic between Junction 5 and Junction 8 heading westbound and solid levels of congestion between Fareham and Portsmouth eastbound.

A27: No reported delays though congestion is heavy around Chichester.

A3 (M): Heavy congestion between Junctions 1 and 2 near Horndean heading northbound.

M275: Congestion getting onto the M27 with one closed due to roadworks.

A32: Heavy congestion between Gosport and Fareham on Gosport Road up to Western Way roundabout.

A2030: Heavy congestion northbound up to the A27 from Burrfields Road.

Trains: Reduced service by South Western Railway due to being hit by RMT strike, services from Portsmouth largely unaffected.

Bus Services: No reported delays

Hovertravel: No reported delays.