Morning travel and weather: Train delays, chance of rain but clear roads

Here's all you need to know before you start your journey to work this morning..
Weather: Cloudy skies this morning with a fair chance of rain later on this afternoon. Temperatures reaching 17C at the highest with lows hitting 8C.
M27 – Usual levels of traffic between Junction 11 (Fareham Central) and Junction 12 (Portsmouth) heading eastbound towards the city. Strong levels of traffic heading westbound from Junction 9 (Whiteley) onwards.
A3(M) – Congestion just after Junction 2 (Horndean) heading northbound.
A27 – Traffic moving smoothly with a little congestion between Park Gate and Fareham.
M275 – Traffic moving smoothly.
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays on the route but heavy traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road towards Fareham and from Newgate Lane.
A2030 - No reported delays but heavy congestion heading northbound from Burrfields Road.
Trains – Signalling problems to London Waterloo from the station and Clapham Junction. Trains running to the services may be cancelled, delayed or revised until 10am. Check your train here.
Bus services – No delays reported
Hovertravel – Services operating to timetable.
