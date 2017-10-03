Search

Morning travel and weather: Very slow on M27 with sunny spells this morning

The M27 is not looking pretty this morning...
Delays on A3(M) due to incident.

Here's all you need to know this morning before you start your day...

Weather: Dry for most of the day with sunny spells this morning up until 1pm. Highs of 16C and lows of 10C.

M27 – Crash heading westbound between Junction 9 and 10 causing heavy traffic with reports of another crash coming in just before Junction 11 leading to westbound delays coming back to Farlington.

A3(M) – No reported delays but slow between Junctions 1 and 2.

A27 – Heavy traffic for drivers heading westbound on to M27 due to two crashes.

M275 – Slow traffic heading on to the motorway.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays on the route but heavy traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road towards Fareham and from Newgate Lane.

A2030 - No reported delays but heavy congestion heading northbound from Burrfields Road.

Trains – Southern Rail running reduced service due to strike.

Bus services – No delays reported.

Hovertravel – Services operating to timetable.