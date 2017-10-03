Morning travel and weather: Very slow on M27 with sunny spells this morning

Have your say

Here's all you need to know this morning before you start your day...

Weather: Dry for most of the day with sunny spells this morning up until 1pm. Highs of 16C and lows of 10C.

M27 – Crash heading westbound between Junction 9 and 10 causing heavy traffic with reports of another crash coming in just before Junction 11 leading to westbound delays coming back to Farlington.

A3(M) – No reported delays but slow between Junctions 1 and 2.

A27 – Heavy traffic for drivers heading westbound on to M27 due to two crashes.

M275 – Slow traffic heading on to the motorway.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays on the route but heavy traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road towards Fareham and from Newgate Lane.

A2030 - No reported delays but heavy congestion heading northbound from Burrfields Road.

Trains – Southern Rail running reduced service due to strike.

Bus services – No delays reported.

Hovertravel – Services operating to timetable.