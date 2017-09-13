Search

Morning travel: Slow moving on M27

Traffic is slow on the M27 this morning...
Drivers are urged to take it slow on the motorway this morning due to the after effects of Storm Aileen.

Weather alert: Drivers urged to take it slow on M27 due to Storm Aileen

Here's this morning's travel news as drivers look to tackle winds from Storm Aileen.

M27 – Traffic moving slowly between Junction 9 and Junction 12 eastbound.

A3(M) – Traffic moving very smoothly this morning.

A27 – Traffic moving very slowly from Havant towards Chichester.

M275 – Traffic moving very smoothly this morning.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays on the route but usual traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road towards Fareham.

A2030 - No reported delays but slow traffic up to A27..

Trains – No delays reported.

Bus services – No delays reported

Hovertravel – Shuttle service in operation due to adverse weather conditions.