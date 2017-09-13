Morning travel: Slow moving on M27

Here's this morning's travel news as drivers look to tackle winds from Storm Aileen.
M27 – Traffic moving slowly between Junction 9 and Junction 12 eastbound.
A3(M) – Traffic moving very smoothly this morning.
A27 – Traffic moving very slowly from Havant towards Chichester.
M275 – Traffic moving very smoothly this morning.
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays on the route but usual traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road towards Fareham.
A2030 - No reported delays but slow traffic up to A27..
Trains – No delays reported.
Bus services – No delays reported
Hovertravel – Shuttle service in operation due to adverse weather conditions.
