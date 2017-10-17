Morning weather and travel: Cloudy day expected with traffic moving as normal

Have your say

It looks like the south coast will escape any bad weather from Storm Ophelia, with a cloudy day expected in Portsmouth.

The Met Office has forecast a bright start to the day with sunny spells, alhough the sun will become more hidden later on.

Forecasters predict a maximum temperature of 16C with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

TRAVEL

M27 – Usual heavy congestion between junction 7 (Hedge End) and junction 9 (Whiteley)

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham - Traffic building as normal northbound towards Fareham

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays