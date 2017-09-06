Morning weather and travel: long delays on Hampshire’s motorways

Have your say

There are long delays on some of Hampshire’s main roads this morning after a car overturned.

The northbound route between Junction 12 and 11 on the M3 is currently closed - see our dedicated page for the latest updates.

There are also delays on the A3090 at Hursley and B3354 as drivers are diverted onto nearby roads.

The M27 is becoming busy eastbound leading up to the M3 turn-off at Junction 4.

Traffic is also building as normal between Gosport and Fareham with delays on the A32 up to the A27.

There are no reported delays to train or Wightlink services this morning.

Morning weather

A cloudy day is expected in Portsmouth today, with sunnier spells likely later on in the afternoon.

The Met Office is forecasting a high of 19C.

