Morning weather and travel: rain expected as traffic builds on M27

SCATTERED showers are set to hit the Portsmouth area this morning, with a cloudy day predicted.

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 17C with the weather remaining cloudy throughout.

Forecasters are predicting the rain will hit the city between 10am and midday.

Travel

M27 – Heavy congestion is building at junction 11 at Fareham, on the eastbound carriageway, although there have been no reported incidents.

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham - Traffic building as normal northbound towards Fareham with delays reported of up to 20 minutes.

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays