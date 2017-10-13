Morning weather and travel: rain expected as traffic builds on M27

SCATTERED showers are set to hit the Portsmouth area this morning, with a cloudy day predicted.
The Met Office is forecasting highs of 17C with the weather remaining cloudy throughout.
Forecasters are predicting the rain will hit the city between 10am and midday.
___
Travel
M27 – Heavy congestion is building at junction 11 at Fareham, on the eastbound carriageway, although there have been no reported incidents.
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham - Traffic building as normal northbound towards Fareham with delays reported of up to 20 minutes.
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays